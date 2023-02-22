The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday heard former prime minister Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday heard former prime minister Imran Khan's petition challenging amendments in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance by the government.

A three-member bench of the SCP headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice addressing Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan, counsel for the Federal government, asked whether he would refer Indian Law regarding NAB amendments? The Chief Justice said that the process of accountability had been linked to fundamental human rights in Indian law. The rule of law also fell under the category of fundamental human rights in India, he added.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked did India have a law like NAB? He asked whether there were laws like NAB in any South Asian country? If the NAB law was good, how much had it benefited the country? Had any independent body made a report on the benefits of the NAB Act? Was there any report on the performance benefit of NAB? Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan said that he would research and answer all the questions of the court.

The Chief Justice asked if the punishment could be exempted, could the crime be reduced in severity? Makhdoom Ali Khan said that Imran Khan himself made amendments in the NAB law and he (IK) himself was the author of a part of these NAB amendments. It never happened that the person making the amendments himself later challenged them. Imran Khan did not participate in the debate and vote in the parliament regarding the NAB amendments, he added.

He asked how could Imran Khan challenge NAB amendments under Article 184-3 of public interest? If there was public interest then why Imran Khan did not present any bill in Parliament on NAB amendments, he added.

He said that Imran Khan had stated that the effect of crimes had been eliminated by NAB amendments.

Subsequently, further hearing of the case was adjourned till Thursday.