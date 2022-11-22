UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Hears Nayab Umtani's Family Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Supreme Court hears Nayab Umtani's family murder case

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah here on Tuesday heard the case of suo moto notice on the murder of Nayab Umrani's family. Justice Athar Minallah recused himself from hearing the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Athar Minallah here on Tuesday heard the case of suo moto notice on the murder of Nayab Umrani's family. Justice Athar Minallah recused himself from hearing the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked Nayab Umrani's lawyer whether the Supreme Court was monitoring the trial in the subordinate judiciary.

Faisal Siddiqui, the lawyer of Nayab Umrani said that the issue of the trial had been resolved, which was proceeding according to the law and the issue of testimony in the criminal trial had also been resolved.

The Chief Justice remarked that now the matter of property was a civil case, what the apex court do as it only had to make access to justice possible.

Justice Athar Minallah said that the matter was now between the parties and the court had to look at the rights of all.

He asked the counsel whether his client had no trust the subordinate judiciary. He asked how could the apex court could hear the matter directly in the court.

Justice Athar Minallah recused himself from hearing the case. Subsequently, hearing of the case was adjourned till next month.

