Supreme Court Hears SCBA Housing Society Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 08:16 PM

Supreme Court hears SCBA housing society case

Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday heard a case regarding Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) housing society and said it would issue an order in this case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday heard a case regarding Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) housing society and said it would issue an order in this case.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Naeem Bukhari - counsel for the land affected people - said his clients had not accepted the land sharing formula and they had also objected over a bench member Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the SCBA had filed a petition in favor of him.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said this matter surfaced much later, while the case was started a long time ago.

The counsel said in this case neither they were party in Islamabad High Court (IHC) nor they were heard.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked what would be the effect if the bench uphold IHC verdict or void the decision.

The counsel said the SC order on which the contempt of court notice issued was not about him.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked the counsel whether he was satisfied with the SC order or not.

Naeem Bukhari responded that he was not satisfied with the apex court verdict as he was not even a party in contempt of court case.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked whether the court should refer the order for review whereas there are two judges for this bench while one had been retired.

