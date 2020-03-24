UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court, High Courts To Continue Performing Constitutional Duties: Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:12 PM

A spokesman of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday stated that the apex court and high courts of the country would continue performing its responsibilities with adopting all precautionary measures in wake of COVID-19

The spokesman stated that only the lawyers would appear before the court during these days. However, the public should avoid visiting courts to avoid the risk, he added.

He further said that the SC would continue performing its constitutional responsibilities as a judicial pillar of the state to protect the rights of people.

He said that the precautionary steps were being strictly followed to avoid COVID-19 outbreak.

The spokesman said that unnecessary staff, the officers and employees over 50, and women staffers had been allowed to work while staying at home.

A screening system had been introduced at entrance gates of the Supreme Court, he said.

He further said that the benches of the top court would be available forconducting hearing on necessary cases.

