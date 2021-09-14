UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Hints To Form Lawyers' Committee To Probe Degrees, Mushroom Growth Of Law Colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday hinted to form committee of lawyers to probe fake degrees of lawyers and mushroom growth of law colleges.

A three-member SC bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the suo moto notice case regarding mushroom growth of law colleges and fake degrees of lawyers.

During the course of proceedings, the court sought the Names of senior and professional lawyers from the bar councils to constitute a committee.

Justice Bandial said that the court wanted to address the issue of fake lawyers' degrees.

He said that the Supreme Court would help the lawyers and this case was heard to improve the quality of education for lawyers.

The decision of the Supreme Court had not been implemented yet, he added.

He said that the Pakistan Bar Council should review the whole process.

Advocate Amir Ali Shah pleaded the court to form a joint investigation team (JIT) over the fake degrees issue of lawyers. He said that there were many fake degree holders lawyers.

The acting chief justice said that lawyers were made by experience, not by exams.

He said that the Court would constitute a committee on the matter asked bar councils to suggest names.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.

