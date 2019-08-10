UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Indicted Justice Qazi Faez Isa Over Insulting National Institutions

Sat 10th August 2019 | 07:29 PM

Supreme Court indicted Justice Qazi Faez Isa over insulting national institutions

Supreme Judicial Council has indicted SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa upon insulting state institutions

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th August, 2019) Supreme Judicial Council has indicted SC judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa upon insulting state institutions.Justice Faez Isa in his legal petition had raised a question that section of national institutions was included in the reply filed by attorney general illegally that was not even included in the real showcause notice.

Now Supreme Judicial Council has indicted Justice Qazi Faez Isa for insulting state institutions in showcause notice regarding written letters to President of Pakistan.A senior government official has claimed that Justice Faez had written three letters of President.Third letter was not come on surface at which he complained about media trial.

