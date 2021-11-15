UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Instructs KPK Government To Develop Water Supply, Sewerage System In Kark

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:23 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday instructed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to introduce water supply and sewerage schemes for residents in surrounding areas of Kark temple

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday instructed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to introduce water supply and sewerage schemes for residents in surrounding areas of Kark temple.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the suo moto case pertaining to the Kark Hindu Temple. Director General Federal Investigation Agency appeared before the bench.

The chief justice observed that Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) had sold out several of its property in the country. The court said it was fixing the case for hearing for Tuesday.

The CJP asked that how these properties could be sold out as it was violation of law. The purpose to establish the ETPB had lost, the court remarked, adding that the department was not fulfilling its responsibility.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the court that the reconstruction of Kark temple had been completed and the government was making recoveries from the responsible. He said 23 people out of 123 had paid an amount worth Rs3.17 millions and it was deposited in exchequer.

The court instructed the provincial government to introduce water supply and sewerage system for the residents of temple's surroundings.

The court asked the ETPB's lawyer to call the chairman, to this the counsel said that he was in Lahore currently and would appear on next hearing. The court remarked why the chairman left the city when he knew about this case's hearing.

The lawyer prayed the court to grant time till tomorrow.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case till Tuesday.

