Supreme Court interpretation of Article 63-A not applicable to election of chief minister, Lahore High Court told

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has claimed that the interpretation of Article 63-A by the Supreme Court will not be applicable on his election as chief executive of the province.

The statement was made in a 16-page reply filed by Hamza Shehbaz to the petitions, against his election as chief minister, which were heard on Monday by the Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.

Hamza Shehbaz further submitted that the election of chief minister was held as per law and the constitution, in the light of Lahore High Court directions. He submitted that the election of the chief minister was held before the interpretation of the Article 63-A. He submitted the interpretation of Article 63-A by the Supreme Court would not be applicable on his election as chief minister, adding that the interpretation by the Supreme court did not have a retrospective effect. He submitted that the petitions against his election were not maintainable as per Article 199 of the Constitution.

He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petitions with fine.

A law officer on behalf of the Punjab government also filed a reply to the petitions, during the hearing. He submitted that the officer concerned had paid the fine imposed by the court on previous hearing and also requested not to make the fine a part of the record as it was a matter of employment of officers, which was allowed by the court.

Barrister Ali Zafar also advanced his arguments on behalf of the Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, during the hearing.

Subsequently, the chief justice adjourned the hearing till May 31 and directed the speaker's counsel to continue his arguments on the next date of hearing.

Munir Ahmad and others had filed the petitions challenging the election of Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister Punjab.