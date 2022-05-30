UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Interpretation Of Article 63-A Not Applicable To Election Of Chief Minister, Lahore High Court Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2022 | 09:38 PM

Supreme Court interpretation of Article 63-A not applicable to election of chief minister, Lahore High Court told

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has claimed that the interpretation of Article 63-A by the Supreme Court will not be applicable on his election as chief executive of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has claimed that the interpretation of Article 63-A by the Supreme Court will not be applicable on his election as chief executive of the province.

The statement was made in a 16-page reply filed by Hamza Shehbaz to the petitions, against his election as chief minister, which were heard on Monday by the Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti.

Hamza Shehbaz further submitted that the election of chief minister was held as per law and the constitution, in the light of Lahore High Court directions. He submitted that the election of the chief minister was held before the interpretation of the Article 63-A. He submitted the interpretation of Article 63-A by the Supreme Court would not be applicable on his election as chief minister, adding that the interpretation by the Supreme court did not have a retrospective effect. He submitted that the petitions against his election were not maintainable as per Article 199 of the Constitution.

He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petitions with fine.

A law officer on behalf of the Punjab government also filed a reply to the petitions, during the hearing. He submitted that the officer concerned had paid the fine imposed by the court on previous hearing and also requested not to make the fine a part of the record as it was a matter of employment of officers, which was allowed by the court.

Barrister Ali Zafar also advanced his arguments on behalf of the Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, during the hearing.

Subsequently, the chief justice adjourned the hearing till May 31 and directed the speaker's counsel to continue his arguments on the next date of hearing.

Munir Ahmad and others had filed the petitions challenging the election of Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister Punjab.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Chief Minister Lahore High Court Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Government Of Punjab Punjab Fine Ali Zafar May Court Punjab Assembly Employment

Recent Stories

Ex food official jailed for 10 years

Ex food official jailed for 10 years

2 minutes ago
 Senegal arrests three over babies' deaths in hospi ..

Senegal arrests three over babies' deaths in hospital blaze

2 minutes ago
 Govt to ensure medical facilities to people: Abdul ..

Govt to ensure medical facilities to people: Abdul Qadir Patel

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt to regularize 50,000 teachers soon: PA tol ..

KP Govt to regularize 50,000 teachers soon: PA told

2 minutes ago
 Putin tells Erdogan Russia ready to work to reopen ..

Putin tells Erdogan Russia ready to work to reopen shipping

34 minutes ago
 Teenager Rune shocks Tsitsipas to make French Open ..

Teenager Rune shocks Tsitsipas to make French Open quarter-finals

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.