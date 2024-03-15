Supreme Court Issues Cause List For Next Week
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Registrar Office Supreme Court on Friday issued cause list pertaining to the cases to be heard in next week
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Registrar Office Supreme Court on Friday issued cause list pertaining to the cases to be heard in next week.
The top court would hear the review petition on March 19, against the disqualification of former MNA Samina Khawar Hayat while the appeal against the order of re-election in constituency of Qasim Suri would be taken up on March 20.
The court would also hear the case of Tehmina Doltana regarding verification of votes in her constituency on March 20.
Similarly, the cases pertaining to the lease agreement of Monal Restaurant and appointment of MD ptv would be heard on March 21.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would hear the cases.
Recent Stories
Railways sets record with longest freight train operation
CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance
Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 17
CS KP for good attitude for efficient public service
Foolproof security provided for Friday prayers
Russian ballot boxes vandalised as presidential vote starts
Faisal Amin to contest bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan
Russian strikes kill 16, including rescuers, in Odesa
EU looks to extend migration deals to Egypt
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters
Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 2024
Islamabad to be turned model city in collaboration with business community
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways sets record with longest freight train operation6 minutes ago
-
CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance7 minutes ago
-
CS KP for good attitude for efficient public service7 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security provided for Friday prayers7 minutes ago
-
Faisal Amin to contest bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasises healthy mother is cornerstone of healthy society14 minutes ago
-
CM discusses proposal to issue of Kissan card14 minutes ago
-
Top court to hear appeals regarding taxes in utility bills, sugar price in next week5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's future linked with technical education: Shafay Hussain5 minutes ago
-
CDA chief suspends 18 employees over Rs 7 bln corruption scandal5 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars, leaders denounce Islamophobia as a threat to global peace, harmony5 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to initiate think tank to boost healthcare systems5 minutes ago