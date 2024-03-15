Supreme Court issues cause list for next week

Registrar Office Supreme Court on Friday issued cause list pertaining to the cases to be heard in next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Registrar Office Supreme Court on Friday issued cause list pertaining to the cases to be heard in next week.

The top court would hear the review petition on March 19, against the disqualification of former MNA Samina Khawar Hayat while the appeal against the order of re-election in constituency of Qasim Suri would be taken up on March 20.

The court would also hear the case of Tehmina Doltana regarding verification of votes in her constituency on March 20.

Similarly, the cases pertaining to the lease agreement of Monal Restaurant and appointment of MD ptv would be heard on March 21.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would hear the cases.