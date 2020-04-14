Supreme Court issues clarification regarding coronavirus test of employee

Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday issued a clarification regarding coronavirus test of its employee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday issued a clarification regarding coronavirus test of its employee.

According to media reports regarding detection of case of COVID-19 in SC, the apex court public relations officer said in a press statement issued here that one of the employees of the SC, Ahsan, Naib Qasid developed some symptoms of COVID-19 and he was quarantined as a suspicious case.

His COVID-19 test was conducted but result of the first test was doubtful. Hence his second test was conducted which was diagnosed as positive. Therefore, he was in isolation at the Polyclinic hospital.

Consequent upon that, COVID-19 tests of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed, his family members and secretary to CJP were conducted which all were negative, he maintained.