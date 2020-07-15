UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Issues Contempt Of Court Notice To Journalist Matiullah Jan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 07:55 PM

Supreme Court issues contempt of court notice to journalist Matiullah Jan

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a contempt of court notice to journalist Matiullah Jan over an alleged tweet against judges and judiciary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a contempt of court notice to journalist Matiullah Jan over an alleged tweet against judges and judiciary.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the case.

� The court also issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan and the President Supreme Court Bar Association as amicus curiae.

The court in its contempt notice stated that Matiullah Jan in a tweet from his Twitter account on July 10 apparently used painful words against judges and the judiciary.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.

