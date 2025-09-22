Open Menu

Supreme Court Issues Detailed Verdict On Military Trials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 11:53 PM

Supreme Court issues detailed verdict on Military Trials

The Supreme Court on Monday released its written verdict on intra-court appeals against military trials, directing the government to legislate within 45 days to provide citizens convicted by military courts the right to an independent appeal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Monday released its written verdict on intra-court appeals against military trials, directing the government to legislate within 45 days to provide citizens convicted by military courts the right to an independent appeal.

The judgment noted that while the Army Act contains a basic framework, there is no adequate forum of appeal available for ordinary citizens. The Court emphasized that new legislation must ensure free and independent appeals through the High Courts for those convicted by military courts.

The written decision recalled that on May 7, a constitutional bench of the Supreme Court had accepted the intra-court appeals and overturned the earlier five-member bench ruling that had struck down military trials.

Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan authored the 68-page judgment, with an additional 47-page note penned by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, which was endorsed by Justices Amin, Hasan Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali, and Shahid Bilal. However, Justices Jamal Mandokhail and Naeem Afghan recorded dissenting notes.

The verdict also highlighted that during the hearings, the Attorney General repeatedly sought time to obtain government instructions on the right to appeal. At the final hearing on May 5, the Attorney General stated that if the Court issued directions, Parliament could proceed with legislation, assuring that any such judicial order would be taken seriously.

Recent Stories

Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives

Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives

2 minutes ago
 Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients re ..

Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported

2 minutes ago
 3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind

3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind

2 minutes ago
 Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&amp;P global� ..

Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&amp;P global’s cleantech rankings

11 minutes ago
 Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma ..

Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barris ..

Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel

9 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Assoc ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..

26 minutes ago
 2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter

2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter

9 minutes ago
 SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine s ..

SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 2025

3 minutes ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Housing Capt (R) visits RDA to review de ..

Secretary Housing Capt (R) visits RDA to review development projects, including ..

3 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues detailed verdict on Military ..

Supreme Court issues detailed verdict on Military Trials

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan