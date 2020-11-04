- Home
Supreme Court Issues Dissenting Notes Of Justice Mansoor, Justice Maqbool In Justice Qazi Faez Isa Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued dissenting notes of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Maqbool Baqar in Justice Qazi Faez isa case against presidential reference.
The 65-page dissenting note was authored by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah while Justice Maqbool Baqar wrote 68-page dissenting note.