Supreme Court issues dissenting notes of Justice Mansoor, Justice Maqbool in Justice Qazi Faez Isa case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued dissenting notes of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Maqbool Baqar in Justice Qazi Faez isa case against presidential reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued dissenting notes of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Maqbool Baqar in Justice Qazi Faez isa case against presidential reference.

The 65-page dissenting note was authored by Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah while Justice Maqbool Baqar wrote 68-page dissenting note.