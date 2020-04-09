Supreme Court issues judicial roster for April 13 to 17

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a judicial roster for April 13 to 17.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a judicial roster for April 13 to 17.

According to details, six benches would hear different cases at Islamabad registry while one bench would hear cases at Karachi Registry and one bench would hear cases at Lahore Registry.

The bench one would compromise of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan.

The bench two will consist of a two-member bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Yahya Afridi while the third bench would comprise of Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

The bench four would comprise of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq and the fifth bench would comprise of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Amin-ud-Din.

The sixth bench would comprise of Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Mazhar Ali Akbar.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Munib Akhar would hear cases at SC Karachi Registry.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah would hear cases at SC Lahore Registry.

Earlier, only three benches were hearing cases at the Islamabad Registry due to coronavirus.