Supreme Court Issues Judicial Roster For September 07 To 11

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 08:17 PM

Supreme Court issues judicial roster for September 07 to 11

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued a judicial roster for September 07 to 11.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued a judicial roster for September 07 to 11.

According to details, two would hear different cases at Islamabad registry while one bench would hear cases at Karachi Registry and one bench would hear cases at Lahore Registry.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan would hear cases at SC Lahore Registry while two-member bench comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah would hear cases at SC Karachi Registry.

A three-member bench one headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and the bench two comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Qazi Muhammad Ahmed would hear cases at the principal seat Islamabad.

According to cause list no application for adjournment through fax/email will be placed before the Court. If any counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the Advocate-on-Record will be required to argue the case and no adjournment on any ground will be granted.

