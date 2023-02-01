Supreme Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant of DC Muzaffargarh, DPO, DC Rajanpur in a trust matter case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for DC Muzaffargarh Captain (Rtd) Samiullah Farooq, DC Rajanpur Arif Rahim and DPO Rajanpur in Sarfar Koray Khan Trust Land case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for DC Muzaffargarh Captain (Rtd) Samiullah Farooq, DC Rajanpur Arif Rahim and DPO Rajanpur in Sarfar Koray Khan Trust Land case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the suo-moto notice case on the application of Muzaffar Hussain Khan and Mansoor Ahmed Shah advocates regarding mismanagement of Waqaf property in Muzaffargarh. Sardar Koray Khan Jatoi had bequeathed 97,474 kanals of land for the welfare of the Muzaffargarh district people, but the land was being mismanaged by the government departments.

During the course of proceedings, the Supreme Court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for absenteeism.

The court also issued show cause notices to DC Muzaffargarh, DC Rajanpur and DPO Rajanpur for non-attendance.

On the previous hearing, the court had summoned DC Muzaffargarh, DC Rajanpur and DPO Rajanpur in their personal capacity.

Justice Ijaz remarked that the officers did not appear despite the clear court order. The Supreme Court order was mocked by the officers, he added.

He said that officers had disobeyed the order of the Supreme Court and now they would bear the consequences.

The court summoned the officers in person on February 16 with a response to the show-cause notice.

The court asked the officers to submit response that why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them.