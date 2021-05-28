UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Issues Notice To AG Punjab In Contempt Case

Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:03 PM

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Advocate General Punjab in the contempt of court case against the provincial government regarding local bodies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Advocate General Punjab in the contempt of court case against the provincial government regarding local bodies.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem and Asad Ali Khan against the Punjab government for not implementing the court order regarding restoring the local government system.

On March 25, the apex court had restored the local government system in Punjab and declared Section 3 of the Punjab Local Bodies Act 2019 as ultra vires to the Constitution.

