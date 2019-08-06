UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Chief Minister Sindh Over Review Petition Seeking His Disqualification

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:51 PM

Supreme Court issues notice to Chief Minister Sindh over review petition seeking his disqualification

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over a review petition, praying his disqualification on the basis of dual nationality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over a review petition, praying his disqualification on the basis of dual nationality.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case filed by Roshan Ali Buriro.

During the course of proceedings, advocate Hamid Khan, counsel for the petitioner, said Murad Ali Shah submitted a false declaration while submitting his nomination papers for the 2013 election.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that a court declaration regarding Article 62 is required on the issue.

Upon this, Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that a court order suffices as a court declaration.

Every electoral candidate provides a declaration to the returning officer and Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution applies to any declarations that are not based on the truth, he added.

The court after initial hearing of the review petition accepted the petition and issued notice to Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

Earlier this year, the SC dismissed a petition seeking disqualification ofSindh's chief minister.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Hearing Supreme Court Chief Minister Dual Nationality Murad Ali Shah Court Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

FCA unifying customs electronic systems across Emi ..

37 minutes ago

AED36 million in Comoros development projects: ERC

37 minutes ago

Sheikh Rashid agrees to handover Islamabad Dry Por ..

49 seconds ago

Member ski team Austria meets Punjab sports minist ..

51 seconds ago

Public transport fares increased

52 seconds ago

Need to save sacrificial animals hides stressed

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.