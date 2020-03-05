Supreme Court issues notice to Customs in a case of smuggling of 1.9 million Riyal to Afghanistan

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Customs Department and sought reply in a case regarding smuggling of 1.9 million Saudi Riyal to the Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Customs Department and sought reply in a case regarding smuggling of 1.9 million Saudi Riyal to the Afghanistan.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the bail plea of two Afghan nationals Sami Ullah and Hidayat Ullah allegedly involved in 1.9 million Saudi Riyal smuggling to the Afghanistan.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Mudassar Khalid Abbasi argued that both accused were driver and conductor and their salaries were Rs 35000 and Rs 25000 monthly.

He said it was beyond understanding to involve poor people in smuggling of a huge amount.

He said that the original suspect may have been the one who sent the kinnow truck to Afghanistan.

He said that two of the boxes in the kinnow truck contained money.

He said that the customs authorities did not make the dispatcher accused inthe case.

The court after hearing initial arguments, issued notice to the Customs and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.