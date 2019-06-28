UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Issues Notice To Defence Ministry Over Security Guard's Pension Matter

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 09:47 PM

Supreme Court issues notice to Defence Ministry over security guard's pension matter

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Defence Ministry over pension issue of security guard Sultan Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Defence Ministry over pension issue of security guard Sultan Ahmed.

A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case filed Ahmed for implementation of FST Judgment.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Sultan Ahmed said that Sultan Ahmed got blind during his service as security guard at Air Headquarters Peshawar.

He said that the medical board suggested CEE category for issuance of pension to Sultan Ahmed in 2011.

He said that Sultan Ahmed was issued pension in BEE category instead of CEE category.

The court after initial hearing of the case issued notice to the Defence Ministry and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

