Supreme Court Issues Notice To Federal Government In Talha Haroon's Bail Case

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:08 PM

The Supreme Court Thursday issued notice to the federal government over bail plea filed by Talha Haroon an American of Pakistan origin accused of planning a number of terrorist attacks in New York in 2016

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday issued notice to the Federal government over bail plea filed by Talha Haroon an American of Pakistan origin accused of planning a number of terrorist attacks in New York in 2016.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court directed the federal government to look into the matter on the request of accused Talha to meet the parents and make a phone call.

The court granted time to the Additional Attorney General for submission of additional documents.

Advocate Tariq Mahmood counsel for the accused said that his client had been in prison for 4 years and 9 months. He said that imprisonment would not count if he was acquitted or extradited to the United States. People at the US embassy called Talha Haroon while the government did not allow Talha Haroon's mother to talk on the phone, he added.

Justice Munib Akhtar said that India amended the extradition treaty but the Pakistan did not.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

