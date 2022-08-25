UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Federal Govt Over Change Of Location Of Bhong Interchange

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Supreme Court issues notice to federal govt over change of location of Bhong Interchange

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the federal government over change of location of Bhong Interchange on Lahore-Karachi motorway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Federal government over change of location of Bhong Interchange on Lahore-Karachi motorway.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by Raees Munir against change of location of Bhong Interchange.

During the course of proceedings, the court called for a report on the change of interchange.

Advocate Hamid Khan counsel for Raees Munir said that PC-1 of Bhong Temple Interchange was approved. The court had also ordered that a motorway interchange be built at Bhong but the location of Bhong Interchange had been changed with Jamal Dini after the change of government, he added.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry counsel for the National Highway Authority (NHA) said that NHA had proposed Interchange at Bhong Temple in PC-1.

He said that the interchange had been transferred by the Planning Division.

Justice Ijaz asked what went wrong with the location change of Bhong Interchange?Subsequently, the court issued notice to the federal government and sought reply and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Motorway Temple NHA Government Court

Recent Stories

Samsung Pakistan Showcased Its Knox Business Solut ..

Samsung Pakistan Showcased Its Knox Business Solutions, New Galaxy Z Series, Mul ..

7 minutes ago
 IGHDS is actively participating in rescue, relief ..

IGHDS is actively participating in rescue, relief operations in Sindh

50 seconds ago
 Ukraine nuclear plant disconnected from grid: oper ..

Ukraine nuclear plant disconnected from grid: operator

52 seconds ago
 Russian Court Orders Ban on Certain Actions for Ex ..

Russian Court Orders Ban on Certain Actions for Ex-Yekaterinburg Mayor Roizman

53 seconds ago
 Russia to Increase Army Personnel by Engaging Cont ..

Russia to Increase Army Personnel by Engaging Contract Soldiers, Not Conscripts ..

25 minutes ago
 Japan's Urawa win penalty thriller to reach AFC fi ..

Japan's Urawa win penalty thriller to reach AFC final

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.