Supreme Court issues notice to federal govt over change of location of Bhong Interchange

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Federal government over change of location of Bhong Interchange on Lahore-Karachi motorway.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by Raees Munir against change of location of Bhong Interchange.

During the course of proceedings, the court called for a report on the change of interchange.

Advocate Hamid Khan counsel for Raees Munir said that PC-1 of Bhong Temple Interchange was approved. The court had also ordered that a motorway interchange be built at Bhong but the location of Bhong Interchange had been changed with Jamal Dini after the change of government, he added.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry counsel for the National Highway Authority (NHA) said that NHA had proposed Interchange at Bhong Temple in PC-1.

He said that the interchange had been transferred by the Planning Division.

Justice Ijaz asked what went wrong with the location change of Bhong Interchange?Subsequently, the court issued notice to the federal government and sought reply and adjourned hearing of the case.