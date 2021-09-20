Supreme Court issues notice to Federal, Punjab govts in a case regarding use of Urdu as official language

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Federal and Punjab governments in a case regarding use of urdu as official language.

A three-member SC bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the contempt of court petition seeking the use of Urdu as the official language.

Advocate Kokab Iqbal had filed a contempt of court petition for not using Urdu as official language while citizen Dr. Sami had filed a contempt of court petition against the Punjab government for not using Punjabi as a language in the province.

During the course of proceedings, the acting CJP maintained that the apex court had ordered making Urdu the official language in 2015, which the federal government could not implement.

The court also sought a reply from the Punjab government for the non-use of Punjabi language in the province.

Justice Bandial said that without mother tongue and national language the nation would lose its identity. He said that in his opinion the people should also learn Persian and Arabic, just like ancestors.

He said that Article 251 of the Constitution mentioned the national language as well as the mother tongue.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.