Supreme Court Issues Notice To Hamza In NAB Appeal Against LHC Order

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 08:35 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB's) appeal against the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB's) appeal against the Lahore High Court's (LHC) decision.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by NAB against the LHC order regarding intimating Hamza Shehbaz before his arrest.

During the course of proceedings, the NAB prosecutor general claimed that the LHC verdict was against the law and constitution. The apex court verdicts already existed which stated that it was not binding to inform the suspect prior to his or her arrest, he added and pleaded the court to annul the LHC decision.

Later, the court issued notice to Hamza Shehbaz and adjourned the case till date in office.

