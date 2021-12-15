UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Issues Notice To KP Secy Mineral In Stone Crusher Plants Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 09:54 PM

Supreme Court issues notice to KP secy mineral in stone crusher plants case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notice to the Secretary Mineral Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in a case against crusher plants in Suraj Gali area of Haripur district of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notice to the Secretary Mineral Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in a case against crusher plants in Suraj Gali area of Haripur district of the province.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case regarding declaration of Rule 2 (c) and Schedule-IV of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Power Crushers (Installation, Operation and Regulation) Rules, 2020 as ultra vires the Constitution.

During the course of proceedings, the court sought detailed report from the Secretary Minerals on blasting of mountains by power crusher plants at Suraj Gali.

The bench observed that according to the lawyer of Power Crusher Plants, all the three crusher plants located in Suraj Gali were in accordance with the environmental standards.

The court sought report from company Hagler Bailly Pakistan on environmental standards of crusher plants in Suraj Gali.

The counsel for local residents said Haji Kitab Gul's stone crusher plants were operational only 97 meters from population, contrary to KP rules.

He pleaded the court to stop working of Haji Kitab Gul's stone Crusher Plant operation.

He said the air around the crusher plants was very polluted. He said local population was suffering from cancer and respiratory diseases due to these crusher plants.

Advocate General of KP Shumail Butt said the report regarding power crusher plants across the province had been submitted before the court. According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rules, crusher plant could be operational at a distance of 500 meters in urban area while in rural areas the limit was 300 meters, he added.

He said the plants located in Suraj Gali were located in the rural area. Local population applicants were previously employed in these crusher plants and now they had developed differences among themselves, he added.

Justice Mansoor addressing the Advocate General said his priority should be the people of the province instead of the owners of crusher plants.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till next month.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haripur Sajjad Ali 2020 Cancer All From Court

Recent Stories

Govt cuts down POL prices up to Rs7 per litre

Govt cuts down POL prices up to Rs7 per litre

30 minutes ago
 75 criminals held in Burewala in a day

75 criminals held in Burewala in a day

1 minute ago
 Malaika Arora says getting back to routine after C ..

Malaika Arora says getting back to routine after COVID-19 is not easy

40 minutes ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles demise of veteran ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain condoles demise of veteran actor Abid Farooq

2 minutes ago
 Peskov Says Another Putin-Biden Conversation Possi ..

Peskov Says Another Putin-Biden Conversation Possible, But Dates Not Agreed Yet

2 minutes ago
 Iran Allows IAEA to Replace Surveillance Cameras a ..

Iran Allows IAEA to Replace Surveillance Cameras at Karaj Nuclear Facility

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.