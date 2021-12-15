Supreme Court issues notice to KP secy mineral in stone crusher plants case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notice to the Secretary Mineral Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in a case against crusher plants in Suraj Gali area of Haripur district of the province.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case regarding declaration of Rule 2 (c) and Schedule-IV of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Power Crushers (Installation, Operation and Regulation) Rules, 2020 as ultra vires the Constitution.

During the course of proceedings, the court sought detailed report from the Secretary Minerals on blasting of mountains by power crusher plants at Suraj Gali.

The bench observed that according to the lawyer of Power Crusher Plants, all the three crusher plants located in Suraj Gali were in accordance with the environmental standards.

The court sought report from company Hagler Bailly Pakistan on environmental standards of crusher plants in Suraj Gali.

The counsel for local residents said Haji Kitab Gul's stone crusher plants were operational only 97 meters from population, contrary to KP rules.

He pleaded the court to stop working of Haji Kitab Gul's stone Crusher Plant operation.

He said the air around the crusher plants was very polluted. He said local population was suffering from cancer and respiratory diseases due to these crusher plants.

Advocate General of KP Shumail Butt said the report regarding power crusher plants across the province had been submitted before the court. According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rules, crusher plant could be operational at a distance of 500 meters in urban area while in rural areas the limit was 300 meters, he added.

He said the plants located in Suraj Gali were located in the rural area. Local population applicants were previously employed in these crusher plants and now they had developed differences among themselves, he added.

Justice Mansoor addressing the Advocate General said his priority should be the people of the province instead of the owners of crusher plants.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till next month.