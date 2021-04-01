Supreme Court issues notice to management of Siddle Golf Club Swat

The Supreme Court on Thursday while hearing a case regarding provision of health facilities in Swat issued notice to the management of Siddle Golf Club

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday while hearing a case regarding provision of health facilities in Swat issued notice to the management of Siddle Golf Club.

The court sought a response from the golf course administration within 10 days.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shumail Butt said that the provincial government wanted to set up a children's hospital and rescue center in Swat.

Siddle Golf Club was a hindrance to health and education projects, he added.

He said that the golf club had 507 kanals land out of the total 962 kanals.

He said that 142 kanals of land required for hospital, rescue center and engineering university campus. The golf club had less than 50 members, he added.

He said that Golf was only played by certain people and it was not a public sport. Golf could not be promoted like cricket and hockey, he added.

He said that the land used by the golf club was also government land.