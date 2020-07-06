UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Issues Notice To NAB In A Bail Of Former Secretary Land Sindh

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the bail petition, filed by former Secretary Land Sindh Aftab Memon, for hearing and issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

A two-member bench of the court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for petitioner Aftab Memon said that the case was about allotment of 30 acres land in Scheme 33 Karachi. He said that committees were formed on the land issue which proposed the adjustment.

Justice Bandial said that the petitioner issued the letter prior to the decision of the government committee.

The counsel responded that there was no element of malice in issuance of the letter. He said that his client was in jail since last fifteen months.

The court after hearing arguments sought reply from the NAB and adjourned hearing of the case for two weeks.

