Supreme Court Issues Notice To NAB In Anwar Majeed's Bail Matter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 08:04 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in bail matter of Anwar Majeed, a main accused in fake bank accounts case.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said Anwar Majeed wanted to travel abroad for medical treatment but the past experience in that regard was not good.

Advocate Munir A Malik counsel for Anwar Majeed said his client's operation could only take place abroad.

He said the surgery suggested for Anwar Majeed was not successful in Pakistan.

The court after hearing arguments issued notice to the NAB and sought reply till September 2.

