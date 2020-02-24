UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Issues Notice To NAB In Khawaja Saad, Salman's Bail Pleas

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:24 PM

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Khawaja Saad, Salman's bail pleas

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in bail pleas of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in bail pleas of Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Maqbool Baqar and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the bail pleas of Khwaja brothers.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Ashtar Ausaf Ali counsel for Khawaja Saad and Salman said that the NAB had not filed a reference against his clients and it had also failed to prove charges against them so far.

He said that the statements of only 52 out of 122 witnesses had been recorded.

He pleaded the court to seek detailed report from the NAB about the reference and grant bail to Khawaja Saad and Khawaja Salman.

The court issued notice to the NAB, sought detailed report and adjourned hearing of the case till March 10.

