UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Issues Notice To NAB In Mir Shakeel's Bail Plea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 08:28 PM

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Mir Shakeel's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought progress report from the Accountability Court in Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakeel Ur Rehman's bail case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought progress report from the Accountability Court in Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakeel Ur Rehman's bail case.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Khawaja Haris counsel for Mir Shakeel said that a case was filed against his client in the 1986 land issue.

Justice Mushir Alam asked who owned this land, and who gave it? The counsel responded that the land was owned by the LDA, which was given to his client after approval.

He said that the concerned land was given with the approval of then Chief Minister Punjab.

Justice Qazi Amin asked when was Mir Shakeel arrested? The counsel said that Mir Shakeel was arrested on March 12. Was charge framed against Mir Shakeel in the case, asked Justice Qazi Amin.

The counsel replied that his client was on judicial remand and the basis of the arrest was the old land.

The Additional Attorney General pleaded the court to grant time to submit further documents in the case.

The court issued notice to the prosecutor NAB and sought record from the trial court and adjourned hearing for two weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Chief Minister Punjab Progress Shakeel March From Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure issues resol ..

16 minutes ago

RAK Ruler congratulates Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal ..

16 minutes ago

Moscow to Summon Ambassadors of Countries Claiming ..

2 minutes ago

First police station in Bajaur operationalized

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of rape-cum-murder of ..

3 minutes ago

PHC briefs NAB about private hospitals' services c ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.