(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought progress report from the Accountability Court in Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakeel Ur Rehman's bail case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought progress report from the Accountability Court in Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakeel Ur Rehman's bail case.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Khawaja Haris counsel for Mir Shakeel said that a case was filed against his client in the 1986 land issue.

Justice Mushir Alam asked who owned this land, and who gave it? The counsel responded that the land was owned by the LDA, which was given to his client after approval.

He said that the concerned land was given with the approval of then Chief Minister Punjab.

Justice Qazi Amin asked when was Mir Shakeel arrested? The counsel said that Mir Shakeel was arrested on March 12. Was charge framed against Mir Shakeel in the case, asked Justice Qazi Amin.

The counsel replied that his client was on judicial remand and the basis of the arrest was the old land.

The Additional Attorney General pleaded the court to grant time to submit further documents in the case.

The court issued notice to the prosecutor NAB and sought record from the trial court and adjourned hearing for two weeks.