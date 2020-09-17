Supreme Court issues notice to NAB on bail application

(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the bail application of accused Muhammad Aslam allegedly involved in Nandipur power plant furnace oil embezzlement

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that the NAB investigated disappearance of 143 oil tankers. He said that his client leased his oil tanker to a private company.

Four out of the 34 accused were arrested, he added.

He said that there was no documentary evidence against his client.

He said that his client was accused of missing six tankers.

He said that the oil purchased by the contractor from his client was delivered to Nandipur and the record was there.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked had the owner of a private company been arrested?The counsel said that the private company was involved in the embezzlement.

The court issued notice to the NAB and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.