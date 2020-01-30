Supreme Court issues notice to NAB on bail plea of fake bank accounts accused Anwar Majeed

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on bail plea of Anwar Majeed, accused in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on bail plea of Anwar Majeed, accused in fake bank accounts case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the bail plea.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the application requested bail on medical grounds and case merits. Anwar Majeed did not join the investigation due to treatment in hospital, he added.

He said that in such situation the court could review the case merits.

The counsel for Anwar Majeed said that the accused had been undergoing treatment at CCU for over a month. It was important to go abroad for surgical treatment, he added.

He said that the case was pending in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) since 2018.

Upon this Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the counsel leave old things out and answer about charges leveled against his client. Anwar Majeed did not cooperate with the court, he added.

He said that the high court did not decide on this point as no medical report was submitted.

He asked could medical reports be viewed at this stage? Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel said that the high court had not given any verdict regarding treatment. He said that the investigations could not be completed due to hospitalization of Anwar Majeed.

He asked the counsel that his client also wanted to go abroad for treatment.

Later, the court issued notice to the NAB and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.