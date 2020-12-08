(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz's bail application.

The court also expressed annoyance over the non-arrest of co-accused in the case including Salman Shehbaz.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Tariq Masood, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Amjad Pervez, counsel for Hamza Shehbaz, said an inquiry into the matter was approved on October 23, 2018 while the investigation was launched on April 4, 2019.

He said Hamza Shehbaz was arrested on June 11, 2020. The NAB filed the reference on August 12, 2020, he added. He was indicted on November 11, 2020.

He said the NAB had given a list of 110 witnesses out of which the statements of three witnesses had been recorded so far.

He said according to NAB, the main accused in the reference was Shehbaz Sharif while all the other co-accused were Shehbaz Sharif's 'benamidar'. He said Hamza was also a 'benami' person of Shehbaz Sharif in the case. The majority of the co-accused were employees, hired on Rs30,000 salary. He said one year and five months had passed since this reference was filed.

Justice Sardar Tariq asked the counsel whether he was asking for a bail on hardship or on merit? The counsel responded that he wanted bail on hardship as apex court's observations on the merit of the case could affect the trial.

He said Hamza was charged with 23 accounts and Rs180 million.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked did Shehbaz apply for bail? Amjad Pervez said Shehbaz did not even approach the high court for bail.

Justice Mushir Alam said let the trial of Shehbaz take place first if he was acquitted, Hamza would be acquitted ultimately.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked Amjad Pervez not to demand bail on merit of the case.

Justice Mushir Alam said if the court examined the accounts associated with Hamza, it could create difficulties for the petitioner. It would be better not to take any observation on merit from the court, he added.

The court sought details of NAB cases against Hamza in the Accountability Court Lahore. The court asked how many cases were pending in the trial court against him.

Justice Yahya Afridi said the apex court had ordered the trial courts to hear the NAB cases on daily basis so there should be no discrimination against anyone.

The court also expressed annoyance over the non-arrest of Salman and other co-accused and sought details of confiscation of property of all the absconders including Salman.

The court asked why the property of the fugitive accused had not been confiscated yet. The court had also sought reply from NAB on delay in the property confiscation proceedings.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked the NAB lawyer how much time NAB needed to record the statements of witnesses.

NAB Additional Prosecutor Imran-ul-Haq said NAB would record the statements of all the witnesses in six months.

Justice Mushir Alam asked why the statements of witnesses were taking so long. He also asked why were the other accused in the case not arrested?Justice Yahya Afridi directed NAB to submit details of all the pending cases.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.