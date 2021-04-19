UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Issues Notice To NAB Over A Bail Matter

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 09:38 PM

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB over a bail matter

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over a post-arrest bail petition filed by accused Muhammad Ali Panwahar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over a post-arrest bail petition filed by accused Muhammad Ali Panwahar.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

According to the NAB, Muhammad Ali Penwhar in collusion with staff of different branches of NBL, UBL at Naushahro Feroz and with the help of staff of District Accounts office, had committed corruption, fraud and misuse of authorities which caused huge financial loss to the Government ex-Chequer.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that his client was in jail since 2016.

The NAB reference had so far recorded the statements of only 30 witnesses, he added.

The court issued notice to NAB after hearing the arguments of Penwhar's lawyer.

The counsel pleaded the court for early hearing of the case.

Justice Bandial said that the bail application would be heard before Eid.

