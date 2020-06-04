UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Issues Notice To NAB Over Bail Applications In Money Laundering Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:59 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over bail applications filed by two accused allegedly involved in money laundering for Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over bail applications filed by two accused allegedly involved in money laundering for Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the bail pleas filed by co-accused Fazal Dad Abbasi and Shoaib Qamar.

Both were accused of money laundering and facilitation for Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) President Shahbaz Sharif.

The court issued notices to the NAB and adjourned hearing till June 15.

