Supreme Court Issues Notice To National Bank Of Pakistan In A Promotion Case Of 2000 Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 12:26 AM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in a case regarding promotion of 2000 employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ):The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in a case regarding promotion of 2000 employees.

The court directed the bank to submit concise statement over the matter on next date of hearing.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Shoaib Shaheen said that his clients had challenged the 2017 policy.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the counsel did not talk in general terms but state's point that he was challenging.

He asked the counsel that his clients were appointed in 2008 and 2010 policy did not apply to them.

The counsel said that according to paragraph eight of the policy, his clients should also be considered for regularization of service.

He said that there was no policy before 2010 so the policy of year 2000 would apply.

Justice Bandial asked the counsel that his claim was on his clients appointment letters.

He said that the high court did not consider this point.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin asked the counsel that according to the bank reply stated that his clients were considered but they did not qualify.

Shoaib Shaheen said that bank considered his clients regularization according to 2007 policy.

The counsel said that his client's colleagues were given a chance to appear in test in 2010 but his client was ignored.

Justice Bandial asked the counsel to convince the court that promotion could be done even if there was no seat.

The counsel said that his point was that his client was management training officers but he was made non-management training officers. He said that according to the rules, his client should have been promoted first.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

