Supreme Court Issues Notice To PG NAB Over A Bail Matter

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:30 PM

Supreme Court issues notice to PG NAB over a bail matter

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Prosecutor General (PG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while hearing a pre-arrest bail plea filed by Ghulam Murtaza Daudpoto

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Prosecutor General (PG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while hearing a pre-arrest bail plea filed by Ghulam Murtaza Daudpoto.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case. The NAB had charged the officer who filed the application against corruption in the Sindh Tourism Department.

Advocate Nisar A Mujahid counsel for the petitioner said that Deputy Director Sindh Tourism Department Ghulam Murtaza Daudpoto wrote a letter to Chairman NAB regarding corruption of Rs 170 million in the department.

He said that when no reply was received, a complaint was lodged to the NAB Sindh. The NAB took notice and the investigating officer made recoveries at the behest of his client, he added.

He said that his client was a whistleblower. When the NAB filed the reference, it added my client to the list of accused, he said.

The counsel said that the NAB Investigating Officer, Tourism Minister and the MD Tourism belong to the same area of Umerkot.

He said that the NAB investigator lodged a case of Rs 15 million corruption instead of Rs 170 million.

He said that his client was fired from the service over pointing out corruption after a fake departmental inquiry.

He said that the Investigation Officer was friendly with his client during the interrogation and never said that he was guilty. The NAB investigating officer showed complete impartiality and misconduct, he added.

The court after hearing arguments issued notice to the Prosecutor General and sought reply in 10 days.

