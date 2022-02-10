UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Respondents On Petition Against Tax Exemption For PATA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Supreme Court issues notice to respondents on petition against tax exemption for PATA

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to respondents over petitions filed against tax exemption for the Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to respondents over petitions filed against tax exemption for the Provincially Administered Tribal Areas (PATA).

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case pertaining to tax exemption for PATA areas. A local importer had claimed tax exemption after importing timber for Zhob. The tribunal and the high court had ruled in his favour, which was challenged by the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in the Supreme Court.

During the course of proceedings, FBR's counsel Hafiz Ahsan Khokar argued that the high court in its decision had referred the previous 2003 decision of Supreme Court, but the apex court had given a new opinion in 2008.

He said according to the law, it was necessary to use the items in the same area in order to get tax exemption but in the present case, the importer could not provide evidence of using the wood locally.

The court after hearing arguments issued a notice to the importer and sought a reply.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Zhob Same Sajjad Ali FBR Court

Recent Stories

Anti-Vaccine Mandate Demonstration Causes Traffic ..

Anti-Vaccine Mandate Demonstration Causes Traffic Disruptions at Ottawa Airport

2 minutes ago
 Top US, Belarusian Generals Talk to 'Reduce Miscal ..

Top US, Belarusian Generals Talk to 'Reduce Miscalculation' Amid Drills With Rus ..

2 minutes ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Ecuadorian, Mexican Coca ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Ecuadorian, Mexican Cocaine Traffickers - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 Farogh, Ahsan Boon discuss amendments in Criminal ..

Farogh, Ahsan Boon discuss amendments in Criminal Law

2 minutes ago
 Governor directs for new delimitation as per law, ..

Governor directs for new delimitation as per law, basis on equality of populatio ..

8 minutes ago
 Senate body passes 'the Allied Health Professional ..

Senate body passes 'the Allied Health Professionals Council Bill 2021'

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>