Supreme Court issues notice to Sindh government on demolition of Tando Allahyar Press Club building

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Sindh government on demolition of Tandoo Allahyar press club building seeking reply in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Sindh government on demolition of Tandoo Allahyar press club building seeking reply in this regard.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Counsel for petitioner Qasim Mir Jutt argued that the local administration had demolished the press club building following the order of the high court.

The house of a municipal officer was given to the press club for temporary use after the building was demolished.

The court had issued orders regarding Sukkur Press Club, he added.

He said that an application based on court ordered had also been submitted.

He said that the press club was not a party in the high court but an order was issued against the club.

The building was located in a public park and there were other buildings but they were not demolished, only the club building was demolished, he added.

The court sought reply from the Sindh government and adjourned the hearing of the case till date in office.