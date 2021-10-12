UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Sindh Government On Demolition Of Tando Allahyar Press Club Building

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 07:22 PM

Supreme Court issues notice to Sindh government on demolition of Tando Allahyar Press Club building

Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Sindh government on demolition of Tandoo Allahyar press club building seeking reply in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Sindh government on demolition of Tandoo Allahyar press club building seeking reply in this regard.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Counsel for petitioner Qasim Mir Jutt argued that the local administration had demolished the press club building following the order of the high court.

The house of a municipal officer was given to the press club for temporary use after the building was demolished.

The court had issued orders regarding Sukkur Press Club, he added.

He said that an application based on court ordered had also been submitted.

He said that the press club was not a party in the high court but an order was issued against the club.

The building was located in a public park and there were other buildings but they were not demolished, only the club building was demolished, he added.

The court sought reply from the Sindh government and adjourned the hearing of the case till date in office.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Justice Supreme Court Sukkur Muhammad Ali From Government Court

Recent Stories

DG SBP chairs meeting on CM Punjab Women Hockey Ch ..

DG SBP chairs meeting on CM Punjab Women Hockey Championship

8 seconds ago
 7 die, 146 test positive for coronavirus

7 die, 146 test positive for coronavirus

10 seconds ago
 Police Khidmat Counters at hospitals issuing MLCs ..

Police Khidmat Counters at hospitals issuing MLCs to applicants

11 seconds ago
 Naat competitions held in connection with Shaan Re ..

Naat competitions held in connection with Shaan Rehmat ul-Lil-Alameen

14 seconds ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival reveals new media visual ide ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival reveals new media visual identity for 2021

22 minutes ago
 Police, Islamabad, Army victorious in National Bas ..

Police, Islamabad, Army victorious in National Baseball C'ship

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.