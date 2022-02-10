UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Issues Notices In Containers' Disappearance Petition

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 12:24 AM

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notices to the parties concerned in a petition regarding alleged disappearance of over 900 containers of Afghan transit trade in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notices to the parties concerned in a petition regarding alleged disappearance of over 900 containers of Afghan transit trade in Pakistan.

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition filed by the National Logistics Cell (NLC) seeking relief over 40 show-cause notices.

The NLC lawyer argued that Afghan transit trade was commercialized during the Afghan war. It used to be the responsibility of Pakistan Railways but after commercialization, 25% of transit trade was assigned to the NLC, he added.

The counsel said the NLC transported the containers from Karachi Port to Spain Boldak in Chaman and Amangarh Customs Port in Nowshera. The NLC got receipts of the goods by Aghan government officials at Amangarh and Chaman, he added.

He pleaded that the NLC was only responsible to deliver the containers at Amangarh, which was some 100 kilometers from the Torkham Border .

The Chief Justice asked about the record of containers loaded at the Karachi Port. The case was adjourned indefinitely.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Afghanistan Supreme Court Chaman Spain Nowshera Border From Government Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

2 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

2 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

2 minutes ago
 US Envoy to Afghanistan Says US Not Ready to Reope ..

US Envoy to Afghanistan Says US Not Ready to Reopen Embassy in Kabul

26 minutes ago
 Rohit lauds Krishna's 4-12 as India clinch ODI ser ..

Rohit lauds Krishna's 4-12 as India clinch ODI series

26 minutes ago
 US envoy Kerry presses Mexico on climate, energy

US envoy Kerry presses Mexico on climate, energy

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>