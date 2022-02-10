Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notices to the parties concerned in a petition regarding alleged disappearance of over 900 containers of Afghan transit trade in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued notices to the parties concerned in a petition regarding alleged disappearance of over 900 containers of Afghan transit trade in Pakistan.

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial heard the petition filed by the National Logistics Cell (NLC) seeking relief over 40 show-cause notices.

The NLC lawyer argued that Afghan transit trade was commercialized during the Afghan war. It used to be the responsibility of Pakistan Railways but after commercialization, 25% of transit trade was assigned to the NLC, he added.

The counsel said the NLC transported the containers from Karachi Port to Spain Boldak in Chaman and Amangarh Customs Port in Nowshera. The NLC got receipts of the goods by Aghan government officials at Amangarh and Chaman, he added.

He pleaded that the NLC was only responsible to deliver the containers at Amangarh, which was some 100 kilometers from the Torkham Border .

The Chief Justice asked about the record of containers loaded at the Karachi Port. The case was adjourned indefinitely.