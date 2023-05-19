UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Issues Notices In ECP's Review Petition

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2023 | 08:41 PM

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to all the parties in the review petition of the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) in connection with the decision of the Punjab election case and asked for written submissions

The SC, in its written order of the first hearing of the case, noted that the Attorney General for Pakistan represented the Federation in the case while Ali Zafar, the lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, received the court's notice in the court room.

The next hearing on the review application will be held on May 23.

