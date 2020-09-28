UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Issues Notices To AG, PG Islamabad In Rehman Malik's Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 07:03 PM

Supreme Court issues notices to AG, PG Islamabad in Rehman Malik's case

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday issued notices to the advocate general (AG) and prosecutor general (PG) of Islamabad in former Interior Minister Rehman Malik's case against American citizen Cynthia Dawn Ritchie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday issued notices to the advocate general (AG) and prosecutor general (PG) of Islamabad in former Interior Minister Rehman Malik's case against American citizen Cynthia Dawn Ritchie.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa, counsel for Rehman Malik, pleaded the court to quash the high court's decision regarding the investigation and registration of the first information report (FIR).

He said Cynthia Ritchie had suddenly leveled serious allegations against the former prime minister, interior minister and health minister. If an FIR was registered on such mere allegations, no one's honor would be protected, he added.

Justice Qazi Amin asked if a woman accused someone, even if they were wrong, under what law it could be stopped?Advocate Latif Khosa said Justice for Peace and Magistrate had rejected Cynthia's application.

The court issued notices and adjourned the hearing of the case till Wednesday.

