Supreme Court Issues Notices To AGP, AGs, HEC In A Case Regarding Establishment Of Private University Campus At Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 06:28 PM

The Supreme Court Thursday issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), all four provincial Advocate Generals (AGs) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in a case regarding campus of a private university in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Thursday issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), all four provincial Advocate Generals (AGs) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in a case regarding campus of a private university in Lahore.

The court also suspended Lahore High Court verdict regarding initiation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry till next date of hearing.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case regarding Preston University's Lahore Campus.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mushir Alam said that the establishment of a one province's university campus to an another province was an important issue.

He said that establishing campuses of the university in other provinces would have an impact on the future generations.

He said that the education had become a business rather than a service.

Advocate Ali Zafar counsel for the Preston University said that no law prevented a university from being established in another province. The issue of verification of the degrees of the students was being heard in the Lahore High Court, he added.

He said that the LHC rejected the plea and ordered the NAB to investigate the matter.

He said that the NAB's job was to investigate corruption but there was a constitutional issue in this case.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one month.

