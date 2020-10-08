Supreme Court issues notices to AGP, MOFA in a case extradition of accused to US

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday issued notices to the attorney general for Pakistan (AGP) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in a case pertaining to extradition of accused Talha Haroon in the United States (US).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday issued notices to the attorney general for Pakistan (AGP) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) in a case pertaining to extradition of accused Talha Haroon in the United States (US).

A three-member bench of the court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case regarding extradition of accused Talha Haroon allegedly involved in New York Times Square attack in the US.

During the course of proceedings, the additional attorney general said there was an extradition treaty between Pakistan and the US.

The additional attorney general said the US extradited two suspects, Farid Tawakal and Farooq Tawakal, to Pakistan in 2008.

The MoFA official said Pakistan had adopted bilateral agreements between the USA and the United Kingdom.

Justice Qazi Amin asked, had Pakistan unilaterally adopted the agreement? It was not correct to say that all states were equal, he added.

The official said that the United States also adopted the agreement.

The counsel for the petitioner said that the Supreme Court had ordered extradition of Hussain Haqqani but the United States had not extradited Hussain Haqqani to Pakistan.

Justice Qazi Amin said that the court had to see if there was any legal justification for extradition of the accused to the United States. There was virtually no extradition treaty with the United States, he added.

The Additional Attorney General said that there was an agreement and due to the agreement the accused were exchanged.

He said that Talha was accused of plotting the attacks while living in the United States. Talha Haroon was also a US citizen, he added.

Justice Mushir Alam asked when was the alleged crime committed? The Additional Attorney General said that Talha Haroon was arrested in 2016.

Justice Munib said that the agreement he was referring to was pre-partition.

Justice Qazi Amin asked how could a pre-partition agreement be binding on Pakistan? He asked the Additional Attorney General that the agreement he was showing did not include the crime of terrorism.

The counsel for the accused said that Pakistan enacted a law in 1972 to extradite the accused.

Justice Munib Akhtar said that according to the documents it was unclear that the accused was in America at the time of attack. He said that Talha was accused of funding, not terrorism.

He asked the Foreign Office officials to appear before the court on next hearing with proper preparation of the case.

Justice Mushir asked the Additional Attorney General and the foreign Affairs Ministry to inform the government if there was ambiguity in the law.

The counsel for the accused said that the accused was in jail since four and a half years and should be granted bail.

The court rejected the plea of the accused to be released on bail.

The court also extended the stay order on Talha Haroon's extradition to the United States.