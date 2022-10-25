UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Issues Notices To BGC, Balochistan Govt, Others In Reko Diq Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Supreme Court issues notices to BGC, Balochistan govt, others in Reko Diq case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to Barrick Gold Corporation (BGC), Balochistan government, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Company and others on the presidential reference regarding Reko Diq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to Barrick Gold Corporation (BGC), Balochistan government, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan Petroleum Company and others on the presidential reference regarding Reko Diq.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Aijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the presidential reference.

President Arif Alvi, on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, had filed a reference in the Supreme Court to get validation for the new Reko Diq project deal under Article 186 of the Constitution.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Chaudhary Amir Rehman appeared on behalf of the Federal government and said that the Balochistan government entered into the Chagai Hill Joint Venture Agreement in 1993 while the Tethyan Copper Company invested $240 million in 2000.

He said that a constitutional petition was filed in the Balochistan High Court against the gold mining agreement in 2006, which was dismissed. The Supreme Court declared the Chagai Hill joint venture illegal in 2013, he added.

He said that Tethyan Copper Company approached the international courts against the Supreme Court's decision and international courts had imposed 9 billion Dollars fine on Pakistan.

Under the proposed agreement, the Government of Pakistan would get 25% share and Barrick Gold Company would get 50% share, he added.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail asked what share Balochistan government would get from Rekodiq agreement. He asked why Barrick Gold Company was getting 50% share. He asked who actually owned Rekodiq? The Additional Attorney General said that the Balochistan government was getting 25 percent share while the federal government was paying them. 104 billion dollars profit would come from Rekodiq agreement, Federation and Government of Balochistan would get 62% profit from Rekodiq agreement, he added.

He said that Tethyan Copper Company needed solid assurance for such a huge investment, if the court did not allow, Pakistan would have to pay 9 billion dollars.

Justice Ijaz asked from where the government of Pakistan would pay 9 billion dollars. On which the Additional Attorney General said that Pakistan was already saving the Roosevelt Hotel situated in New York in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) case. If 9 billion dollars had to be paid, no foreign investment would be possible in Pakistan, he added.

Subsequently, the court also issued a notice to the Pakistan Bar Council for assistance and postponed the hearing of the matter till November 1.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Chief Justice Balochistan Prime Minister Supreme Court Hotel Company Fine New York Chagai November Gold Afridi From Government Agreement Share Oil And Gas Development Company Limited PIA Billion Million Court Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

French President Congratulates Sunak on Becoming N ..

French President Congratulates Sunak on Becoming New UK Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Prize distribution ceremony held at University of ..

Prize distribution ceremony held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Federal board organises annual sports event

Federal board organises annual sports event

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directs survey f ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directs survey for construction of dam on Rive ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy, Canadian minister discuss strength ..

Pakistan envoy, Canadian minister discuss strengthening multidimensional bilater ..

7 minutes ago
 Battling the cold in the trenches of eastern Ukrai ..

Battling the cold in the trenches of eastern Ukraine

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.