ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Supreme Court Monday issued notices to the federation, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and other parties on former PEMRA Chairman Absar Alam's petition.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Absar Alam said his client was technically knocked out and his appointment was made under 2002 ordinance.

He said his client relinquished his position but did not relinquish his rights.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said Absar Alam accepted the court's decision and resigned. He asked the counsel did his client objected for removing him from the office? He asked did he (Absar Alam) challenge the court decision?He said if the appointment of new PEMRA chairman was not transparent then he could file a petition in this regard.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till October 23.