Supreme Court issues notices to Chief Secretary, Advocate General Sindh in usage of underground water case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary Sindh and Advocate General Sindh over a matter regarding implementation of SC order pertaining to usage of underground water.

A three-member implementation bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the suo moto case regarding selling of bottled water extracted from the ground without any charges and its fitness for human consumption.

During the course of proceedings, the court also sought same draft of legislation by the federal and provincial governments on next date of hearing.

The court also directed the government to install similar flow meters in whole country till September and all funds should be deposited in central account. The account title should be Water Conservation, the bench added.

The court was informed that Rs 480 million had been deposited in the fund till now.

The bench also observed that chairman of the committee had praised the Faisalabad Plant and details of Faisalabad plant.

The court directed all provincial governments to submit details of low-cost recycling plants. Regulatory instructions should be given to all the water agencies, the court ordered.

The Advocate General Punjab said that all provinces had agreed on similar legislation.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial remarked that such law should be framed which should also applied on all departments including industry.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked why Punjab government was not installing flow meters in 47 industries.

He observed that government would raise objections if private meters installed in industries.

He asked why did the government not standardize the meters? He observed that a system including CCTV cameras, monitoring rooms would be installed along with flow meters.

He remarked that legal action would be taken over tempering government meters.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the government to improve legal draft regarding water with consultation.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan directed the provinces to submit funds in National Bank instead of keeping with themselves.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the government to install such a mechanism that supply controlled and necessary water on every connection. This system should be installed at all restaurants, mosques and public places, he added.

He remarked that campaigns should be launched on media for awareness of masses to save water.

The Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency Lahore said that agency was imposing fine over wastage of water by the domestic users.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked the authorities concerned to inform the court about methods to save water.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.