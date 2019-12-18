UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Issues Notices To Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance KPK In Case Regarding Allocation Of Allowance For PCS, PMS, PCS Officers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in a case regarding awarding of allowance to the officers of PCS, PMS and PAS.

A two-member SC bench comprising of Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Maqbool Baqar heard the case filed by Advocate Gull Rehman Mahmand against the Peshawar High Court verdict.

During the course of proceedings, the court accepted the petition and suspended the Peshawar High Court verdict.

The counsel for the petitioner said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had issued a notification to pay allowances more than salaries on February 2, 2018.

He said a person who was drawing Rs 30000 salary, was receiving Rs 45000 as allowance in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa. Similarly, a person who was drawing Rs 76000 salary was receiving Rs 115000 as allowance, he added.

He said with this one notification, a burden of two billion rupees annually had come on the provincial government.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked was it not the government's right to pay as much allowance as it wanted?The counsel said the question was whether the government could allow allowance more than basic salary.

Later, the court issued notices and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.

