Supreme Court Issues Notices To ECP, NADRA On Ayaz Sadiq's Petition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2022 | 09:11 PM

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to respondents, including the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and others on a petition of former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq regarding the 2013 general election

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the seven-year old petition filed by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader, challenging the verdict of an election tribunal that had nullified his victory in the 2013 general election.

Sadiq had moved the apex court against re-election in NA-122 Lahore after he was de-seated by the election tribunal on the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in 2015.

During the course of proceedings, the bench noted that the case was related to the 2013 elections and the term of those polls had already ended.

Ayaz Sadiq's lawyer said his client was fined unjustly.

Ayaz Sadiq said he had been asked to pay for the expenses incurred on the inspection of NADRA records and other documents related to the case.

He said he was wrongly accused of rigging the election to secure his victory.

The counsel for the ECP said that all the expenses were paid by Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, after losing the case, it was ordered that all expenses be paid by Sadiq.

After hearing the arguments, the court issued notices to the respondents.

