Supreme Court issues notices to Election Commission of Pakistan, other respondents in PB-21 election matter

The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday accepted a petition regarding the election matter of PB-21 Qilla Abdullah - a provincial constituency of Balochistan Assembly and issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for petitioner Abdul Qahar said he filed the petition before the election tribunal but it was dismissed over non verification of the application.

The court accepted the petition against the Election Tribunal and issued notices to the ECP and other respondents.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the explanation of electoral laws was necessary.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned.